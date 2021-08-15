Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans has four WRC rounds left to challenge for the title

Ireland's Craig Breen finished second behind Belgian home favourite Thierrry Neuville in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Ypres event.

Neuville is third in the WRC standings, level on 124 points with Welshman Elfyn Evans, who finished fourth.

It meant Evans losing more ground on WRC championship leader Sebastien Ogier, who ended the weekend fifth.

Frenchman Ogier took four bonus points for the second quickest run on the final 'Power Stage'.

Ogier's Toyota teammate Evans collected only one bonus point.

The Welsh driver now trails Ogier by 38 points with four rounds remaining, after he was beaten to third spot by Finland's Kalle Rovanpera.

However, the weekend belonged to Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe who won the Belgium Rally Ypres in their first success as a team.

Breen, who is running a part-time campaign, secured a second successive podium finish having been beaten by Rovanpera in July's Rally Estonia.

Neuville said: "We had a lot of pressure coming here, but I felt quite comfortable all the weekend and I could rely on my team and the car.

"It was a pleasure for me to give this first win to Martijn here in Belgium. It should have come earlier, but we were unlucky. It feels good here now."

Evans was left frustrated by another weekend where he just failed to match the pace of the leaders.

"Disappointed, of course," said the Yaris driver.

"There was a big battle all the way through, but today it didn't work out. I was trying, but I just couldn't deliver the times today.

"We obviously need to have a look at why there was a big drop today, but it's not ideal."

Breen said: "All the ingredients are around us. It's just a pleasure to drive one of these cars, I know I always bang on about it.

"Thanks to everybody for a top job this weekend. I've enjoyed every second of it."

Good day for Irish drivers McErlean and Armstrong

Breen's podium wasn't the only success for Irish drivers in Belgium, as Josh McErlean finished an impressive 12th overall after a strong performance.

The Hyundai and Motorsport Ireland Junior driver was fifth in the WRC3 class and his overall finish was the best of the 21-year-old's career.

Jon Armstrong won his second rally of the season

Jon Armstrong's excellent Junior WRC campaign continued as he dominated the class to move within three points of championship leader Sami Pajari ahead of the double points final round in Spain.

Armstrong won seven stages as he triumphed by a minute ahead of Pajari to take his second win of the season.

Will Creighton was left to rue a mechanical issue on the opening day which dropped him out of contention.

The Moira driver was running second behind Armstrong when he dropped two minutes with a leak, however he finished fifth and won seven stages with an impressive drive despite the issues.