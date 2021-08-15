Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Nyck de Vries claimed the first world championship title in the all-electric Formula E

Mercedes-EQ's Nyck de Vries won the Formula E drivers' championship after three other contenders crashed out in the early stages of the final race.

Jaguar's Mitch Evans had a technical failure on the grid and Rokit Venturi's Edoardo Mortara collided with him.

When the race restarted British rookie Jake Dennis crashed, but De Vries held on for eighth in Berlin and Mercedes-EQ also won the teams' title.

The 2020-21 season is Formula E's first as a full FIA world championship.

Rokit Venturi's Norman Nato took his first E-Prix victory in Berlin, with British Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland second and Mercedes-EQ's Stoffel Vandoorne third.

Dutchman De Vries' finish was enough to take the title and the 26-year-old said: "I think we drove an incredible race.

"It's been such a tough season with highs and lows. Everything came down to the last race. We had a lot of fortune on our side today with everything that happened."

BMW i Andretti's Dennis, also 26, left his car seemingly unharmed after his crash - as did Evans and Mortara and the British driver finished third in his debut Formula E season.