Jorge Martin is 12th in the World Championship standings after his win at the Styrian MotoGP

Rookie Jorge Martin clinched his first MotoGP victory in a dramatic Styrian Grand Prix that was stopped and restarted after a fiery early crash.

Spanish rider Martin, 23, started from pole and fended off world champion Joan Mir for the milestone win.

Twice he set off from the front of the grid, with the race red-flagged on lap three when Lorenzo Savadori rode into Dani Pedrosa's bike following his fall.

Both riders were unhurt in the incident which caused a fire on the track.

Dani Pedrosa watches on as marshals put the flames out on his bike after a crash

Pedrosa walked away after he crashed on the exit of turn three, while Savadori was declared fit to resume racing after medical checks but did not line up again.

Racing was halted for more than an hour as the track was cleared of debris and extinguisher fluid.

The incident also saw the race shortened to 27 laps, but it did little to hamper Martin's fine display as he won comfortably ahead of fellow Spaniard Mir, with French championship leader Fabio Quartararo coming in third.

Styrian Grand Prix

1 Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati 38mins 07.879secs

2 Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +1.548

3 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +9.632

4 Brad Binder (Rsa) KTM +12.771

5 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +12.923

6 Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +13.031

7 Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +14.839

8 Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda +17.953

9 Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +19.059

10 Dani Pedrosa (Spa) KTM +19.389

World Championship standings

1 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 172pts

2 Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 132

3 Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki 121

4 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 114

5 Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 100