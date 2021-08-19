Wayne Boyd (centre) finished third on his World Endurance Championship debut after a late call-up

Northern Ireland's Wayne Boyd says his "only aim is to win" ahead of his debut at the iconic Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Boyd will compete for United Autosports in the LMP2 class alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta and Formula E's Alex Lynn, who are defending their wins from 2020.

The race takes place from 20-21 August in front of 50,000 spectators.

"The only thing going through my head is to win it. I'm not heading there with any other mindset," said Boyd.

"I know people say they want to finish or get on the podium for their first year, but for me Le Mans is something that I might not be able to do again so I will be leaving absolutely everything out there."

Boyd, now 30, was highly rated when he burst onto the car racing scene but his dreams of making Formula 1 were dashed due to a lack of budget.

However he soon found his way into endurance racing with United Autosports, joining the team as they made their European Le Mans Series debut in 2016.

Since then, he has won two LMP3 championships, for the third-fastest cars in multi-class endurance racing, and eight races as well as scoring 12 pole positions and 27 podiums.

It's been a big year for the Templepatrick driver, who made his 24-hour race debut at Daytona at the start of the year. He then secured a late maiden call-up in the World Endurance Championship in June following a positive Covid-19 test for the team's regular driver in Portiamo, where Boyd helped United Autosports finish in third place.

Wayne Boyd has previous experience of the circuit at Le Mans in support races

"I never thought I was going to get the opportunity to race at Le Mans," added Boyd.

"Without making it sound like a sob story, my career went quiet for a few years and I got back with United Autosports.

"I was just really happy with what I was doing in LMP3, so to get the call-up for Le Mans is definitely a dream come true.

"I'm doing everything I can to make sure that everything goes to plan. I know the team will provide an extremely good car, I have to make sure I provide them with as prepared a driver as possible."

After the annual race was held behind closed doors last year, 50,000 spectators will return to the French town of Le Mans and Boyd says the atmosphere makes the race extremely special.

"Even if you are not into motorsport most people have probably heard of Le Mans, even if it is out of the movies," he said.

"It's so special, and whenever you have been to it before the atmosphere is something else. Getting the result at the end of a 24 hour race is incredible. Everyone knows how much work goes on and the emotions you go through to get there.

"It was definitely a bit weird last year without fans there, so it will be nice there is people back to enjoy it with a better atmosphere."

Watson dreaming ahead of Le Mans return

Andrew Watson returns for his second race at Le Mans

After claiming a podium finish at the last event in Monza, NI's Andrew Watson heads to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend full of confidence.

Returning for his second appearance at Le Mans, the 26-year-old is aiming to better his fifth-place finish in the GTE Am class from last year in the D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GTE with his team-mates Satoshi Hoshino and Tomonobu Fujii.

"I've been looking forward to this weekend for such a long time. Since my first time here last year, I've been dreaming of coming back ever since," said Watson.

"Driving this track and taking part in the race really is unlike anything else in the world.

"We've continued to go from strength to strength this season which has given us all a real confidence boost as we arrive here.

"We've all experienced Le Mans before so we know what to expect and how to prepare. There's a long race ahead of us and we're determined to get a good result."