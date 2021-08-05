Valentino Rossi: Nine-time world champion to retire at end of 2021 MotoGP season

Valentino Rossi speaks to his mechanic on the starting grid of the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at Sachsenring Circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany.
Rossi (right) is one of the greatest motorbike racers of all time, but has only achieved one top-ten finish this season

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi has announced that he will retire at the end of the MotoGP season.

Speaking at a news conference before the Styrian Grand Prix, the 42-year-old Italian said "it's a very sad moment".

Rossi, whose Grand Prix career has spanned 25 years, is the only rider in history to win World Championships in 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP.

"It's difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle," Rossi said.

News of Rossi's announcement also came with confirmation he will be "concentrating his efforts" on his new MotoGP team, Sky Racing Team VR46, in 2022.

Rossi won the last of his nine titles in 2009, but has remained one of MotoGP's most prominent riders and has long been regarded one of the world's most iconic sportspeople.

Since his last title win, he finished runner-up in the championship to Marc Marquez in 2014 and 2016, and Jorge Lorenzo in 2015.

Rossi graphic

Rossi, who moved from Yamaha's factory team to satellite team Petronas Yamaha SRT for the 2021 campaign, is 19th in the riders' standings after nine races - his worst start to a season.

He is the only rider to have started 400 or more races in the sports' history, and has amassed a total of 115 victories, with 89 coming in MotoGP.

Remarkably, he has earned a podium place on 235 occasions since making his debut in 1996.

The highest he has finished in nine races this season, however, is 10th.

Rossi said he has enjoyed a career of "unforgettable moments".

"It was great, I've enjoyed it very much, it's been a long, long journey and it was really fun," he said.

"It's 25-26 years in the World Championship, so it was great.

"Next year, my life will change."

  • Comment posted by gordo_mcleod, at 15:53 5 Aug

    I feel Rossi has been a major draw for MotoGP through the years. An absolute joy to watch and just a great character and all round nice chap. The sport is crying out for another Rossi right now as seems a bit devoid of colour these days.

    • Reply posted by SJB, at 15:59 5 Aug

      SJB replied:
      Couldn't agree more. The thing I liked about Rossi is that he was never a Prima Donna.........and for an Italian with those skills it would be hard not to be.
      Thanks, Valentino, the sport will never be the same.

  • Comment posted by Steve, at 15:54 5 Aug

    Moto GP should retire Number 46. No-one else should get that number, ever. Rossi is and will forever be a legend.

    • Reply posted by The Omen, at 15:56 5 Aug

      The Omen replied:
      Good point but that would be upto Rossi himself.

  • Comment posted by Media overload, at 15:50 5 Aug

    A true legend who will be missed by millions.
    He's bought so much joy to so many people !!
    Thank you Valentino Rossi !!!

  • Comment posted by EarlofSmethwick, at 16:20 5 Aug

    Listening to Toby Moody and Julian Ryder commentating on Rossi when he was at his best has been some of the most enjoyable motorsport I have ever watched.
    THE DOCTOR !

    • Reply posted by Oppie, at 16:25 5 Aug

      Oppie replied:
      I loved that too. Especially when Biaggi ended in the ‘kitty litter’

  • Comment posted by SenseAndSensibility, at 15:58 5 Aug

    Indisputably the end of an incredible era, and the end of one of the greatest careers in motorsport history. Rossi brought MotoGP into the modern age, and whilst there may be quicker riders out there, no-one can hold a candle to his incredible race craft, battling ability or touch his legacy. MotoGP will really miss both his talent and his presence - doubtful anyone can fill the void he'll leave.

    • Reply posted by Anon2021, at 07:22 6 Aug

      Anon2021 replied:
      Riding around on two wheels isn't something to celebrate

  • Comment posted by pistol, at 15:49 5 Aug

    One of the all time greats, such a warrior.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, at 15:51 5 Aug

    No one has done and will ever do as much for a sport ever again, arrivederci Valentino

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, at 15:53 5 Aug

    Valentino Rossi.

    The one name everyone knows from MotoGP. The all-time great for me.

    • Reply posted by sportingcouch, at 18:01 5 Aug

      sportingcouch replied:
      Much like football which did exist before the PL, other memorable riders Agostini, Mike Hailwood and sheen to name a few

  • Comment posted by Oppie, at 16:20 5 Aug

    42 and racing with kids half his age

    What’s what you call love of the sport

    • Reply posted by Bob Corkhill, at 16:41 5 Aug

      Bob Corkhill replied:
      21 year old is a child? haha What were you like as a 21 year old to think that?

  • Comment posted by ginkey, at 15:50 5 Aug

    Amazing character and a beautiful rider. Will be missed.

  • Comment posted by Valegirl, at 16:26 5 Aug

    Started watching MotoGP as my brother was into it, but Rossi got me hooked. I feel privileged to have seen him at his very best. Too many highlights to single out one, but a joy to see such artistry as he carved his way through the field. Definitely the GOAT.

    • Reply posted by Orwell, at 18:57 5 Aug

      Orwell replied:
      Is it not dangerous having a goat on the track?

  • Comment posted by gooner7, at 15:53 5 Aug

    You will be sorely missed Rossi. Absolute master of his craft.

  • Comment posted by barbadosplse, at 16:12 5 Aug

    Vale was the only reason I got into MotoGP. Huge loss to Yamaha corporately too. But he will still be around as the VR46 team have been given a spot on the grid next year. I also had the honour meeting and chatting to him when he lived in London at dinner once through work. My GF at the time fell head over heels in love with him as soon as he said hello to her.

    • Reply posted by barry, at 17:24 5 Aug

      barry replied:
      Hope you got rid then obviously a garden tool h

  • Comment posted by redpirate, at 15:55 5 Aug

    I am not in to MotoGP at all but even I know that Rossi is a legend and will never be replaced.

  • Comment posted by OurDave, at 16:40 5 Aug

    Mark Marquez “I won the title, I am MotoGP world champion.” Moto Vale Rossi “I am MotoGP.”

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, at 16:46 5 Aug

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      I agree with part 2. But MM does have 8 titles.

  • Comment posted by MrRanter, at 15:57 5 Aug

    Who is my Mrs going to wave to from the stands now?
    Amazing, consistent and fast over a long period and a true gentleman.

    • Reply posted by You, at 16:01 5 Aug

      You replied:
      Me. Again. ;)

  • Comment posted by steff, at 16:08 5 Aug

    First ever race he crashed at the first corner. Second race he crashed at the end of the first lap. Third race he won. The following races were the making of a legend. Enjoy your retirement Valentino, us mortals will always hold you close to our hearts.

  • Comment posted by Buggleskelly Wednesday, at 17:18 5 Aug

    Good to see a motorcycle racing story on the BBC website. Usually the only coverage is when someone dies at the TT races...

    • Reply posted by cobblers, at 18:26 6 Aug

      cobblers replied:
      Considering the legend that Vale is, I’m astonished but not surprised that the BBC chose for the announcement to be nowhere near their top if stories.

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, at 16:28 5 Aug

    Being on 'Rossi Hill' at Misano track when he is racing there is one of the great sporting experiences. A true legend and its been hard watching him being outraced over recent years. Grazi tutti Valentino.

    • Reply posted by Storm_Cloud, at 18:41 5 Aug

      Storm_Cloud replied:
      Sitting on the grass in Prato Due with 99,998 Rossi fans and 2 Capirossi fans was a memorable time. We gave Lorenzo hell on the warmup lap!

  • Comment posted by martyn, at 16:33 5 Aug

    Fantastic rider and entertainer. I and Moto GP will miss him greatly.

