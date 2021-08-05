Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Rossi (right) is one of the greatest motorbike racers of all time, but has only achieved one top-ten finish this season

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi has announced that he will retire at the end of the MotoGP season.

Speaking at a news conference before the Styrian Grand Prix, the 42-year-old Italian said "it's a very sad moment".

Rossi, whose Grand Prix career has spanned 25 years, is the only rider in history to win World Championships in 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP.

"It's difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle," Rossi said.

News of Rossi's announcement also came with confirmation he will be "concentrating his efforts" on his new MotoGP team, Sky Racing Team VR46, in 2022.

Rossi won the last of his nine titles in 2009, but has remained one of MotoGP's most prominent riders and has long been regarded one of the world's most iconic sportspeople.

Since his last title win, he finished runner-up in the championship to Marc Marquez in 2014 and 2016, and Jorge Lorenzo in 2015.

Rossi, who moved from Yamaha's factory team to satellite team Petronas Yamaha SRT for the 2021 campaign, is 19th in the riders' standings after nine races - his worst start to a season.

He is the only rider to have started 400 or more races in the sports' history, and has amassed a total of 115 victories, with 89 coming in MotoGP.

Remarkably, he has earned a podium place on 235 occasions since making his debut in 1996.

The highest he has finished in nine races this season, however, is 10th.

Rossi said he has enjoyed a career of "unforgettable moments".

"It was great, I've enjoyed it very much, it's been a long, long journey and it was really fun," he said.

"It's 25-26 years in the World Championship, so it was great.

"Next year, my life will change."