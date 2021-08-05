Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi has announced that he will retire at the end of the MotoGP season.

Speaking at a press conference before the Styrian Grand Prix, the 42-year-old Italian said "it's a very sad moment".

Rossi, whose Grand Prix career has spanned 25 years, is the only rider in history to win World Championships in 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP.

"It's difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle," Rossi said.

More to follow.