Valentino Rossi: Nine-time world champion to retire at end of 2021 MotoGP season

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi has announced that he will retire at the end of the MotoGP season.

Speaking at a press conference before the Styrian Grand Prix, the 42-year-old Italian said "it's a very sad moment".

Rossi, whose Grand Prix career has spanned 25 years, is the only rider in history to win World Championships in 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP.

"It's difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle," Rossi said.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:59

    The right thing to do Vale, you have had an amazing career

  • Comment posted by It were all Moorland, today at 15:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jason Cairns , today at 15:58

    Long over due in fairness, retires a legend of the sport!

  • Comment posted by Scozzie, today at 15:58

    Often overlooked when people spout off about the "Goat" in other sports but no doubt of his greatness never mind skill and longevity at the v top. You also need cohunus the size of basketballs to ride like that, he's done well to hide them with such a tight suit 😂

  • Comment posted by SenseAndSensibility, today at 15:58

    Indisputably the end of an incredible era, and the end of one of the greatest careers in motorsport history. Rossi brought MotoGP into the modern age, and whilst there may be quicker riders out there, no-one can hold a candle to his incredible race craft, battling ability or touch his legacy. MotoGP will really miss both his talent and his presence - doubtful anyone can fill the void he'll leave.

  • Comment posted by MrRanter, today at 15:57

    Who is my Mrs going to wave to from the stands now?
    Amazing, consistent and fast over a long period and a true gentleman.

  • Comment posted by GazCFC, today at 15:57

    It's been great supporting you over the years. Cheers

  • Comment posted by BigRed, today at 15:57

    Interesting... Rossi stated that he will not be racing a motorcycle next season. What about something with 4 wheels? Would be great to see him at Le Mans - he is the most enigmatic racing superstar I've known and thanks for all of the good times Vale...

  • Comment posted by widdertwanky, today at 15:56

    Sad loss to our sport. But now is the time.

  • Comment posted by redpirate, today at 15:55

    I am not in to MotoGP at all but even I know that Rossi is a legend and will never be replaced.

  • Comment posted by bowltech04 , today at 15:54

    A true gent who loved his fans as much as he loved riding a bike. A genuine nice guy when you talk to him and would make time for his fans. These kinds of stars are getting fewer and fewer and I for one will miss him. Be nice too think he might give world superbikes a go as on the right machinery he would be a race winner again.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 15:54

    Moto GP should retire Number 46. No-one else should get that number, ever. Rossi is and will forever be a legend.

    • Reply posted by The Omen, today at 15:56

      The Omen replied:
      Good point but that would be upto Rossi himself.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 15:53

    Valentino Rossi.

    The one name everyone knows from MotoGP. The all-time great for me.

  • Comment posted by gordo_mcleod, today at 15:53

    I feel Rossi has been a major draw for MotoGP through the years. An absolute joy to watch and just a great character and all round nice chap. The sport is crying out for another Rossi right now as seems a bit devoid of colour these days.

    • Reply posted by SJB, today at 15:59

      SJB replied:
      Couldn't agree more. The thing I liked about Rossi is that he was never a Prima Donna.........and for an Italian with those skills it would be hard not to be.
      Thanks, Valentino, the sport will never be the same.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 15:53

    You will be sorely missed Rossi. Absolute master of his craft.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 15:51

    No one has done and will ever do as much for a sport ever again, arrivederci Valentino

  • Comment posted by Olli, today at 15:51

    Salute to the greatest MotoGP rider of the 2000's and one of the best of the 2010's.

    I've mentioned before that he has outlasted rivals such as Kenny Roberts JR, Max Biaggi, Sete Gibernau, Nicky Hayden (RIP), Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa.

    Last year he was almost killed by Morbidelli's bike in Austria, that would make anyone retire on the spot.

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 15:50

    Amazing character and a beautiful rider. Will be missed.

  • Comment posted by Media overload, today at 15:50

    A true legend who will be missed by millions.
    He's bought so much joy to so many people !!
    Thank you Valentino Rossi !!!

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 15:49

    One of the all time greats, such a warrior.

