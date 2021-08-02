Michael Dunlop: 19-time TT winner happy with five wins at Armoy on road racing return

Michael Dunlop says he hopes road racing's enforced break from action due to the Covid-19 pandemic can help the sport come back "bigger and better".

The Isle of Man TT, where Dunlop is a 19-time winner, and North West 200 have not taken place in two years because of the pandemic.

Ulster Grand Prix organisers are hopeful the event will return in 2022 after financial problems for the race.

"It's been challenging but hopefully we get the big events back," said Dunlop.

"The TT is pushing like mad to get bigger and better, they are talking about trying to bring back the Ulster and the North West is pushing on, so maybe a couple of years off might help them, it might hinder them, I don't know.

"We all have to be realistic. It's been a hard year. People want to see something but we have to respect it and that's the way it is."

Michael Dunlop was in unbeatable form at the Armoy road races last weekend

Dunlop was speaking after his return to road racing at his native Armoy, where he won five races and extended his 'Race of Legends' unbeaten run to nine races.

The 32-year-old has now won 24 races at Armoy and set a new course lap record in the Open race on Saturday.

While the big three international events will not take place until 2022, the Cookstown 100 national road race took place last year and will again run this year in September.

"Five races, five wins. I can't really complain. It's nice to do it at home, that's for sure," added Dunlop.

"A lot of the other lads got to Cookstown at the end of last year but I didn't go. I might be getting a couple of years older but I've still got something.

"I've always enjoyed winning, over the last few years it has been difficult enough. We're back again, slowly but surely."

Guy Martin was back racing in Northern Ireland on classic machinery

Dunlop says the break from action due to Covid has done him "the world of good" and says his desire to win is as strong as ever.

"I had to have surgery on my shoulder and it gave me time to heal properly," he added.

"All the rest of the lads have been riding and riding but I haven't, it's been good to get back on the back again and get at it."

Guy Martin was another star attraction at the first road race of the season and was runner-up in the senior classic event behind Welsh veteran Ian Lougher.

"I love it here. I had sort of lost interest in racing, full stop," said Martin.

"Over in England I'm not really that bothered but give me a road race and I'm here.

"Cookstown is in September but that all depends on the weather and on the harvest."