Turkington finished second in the 2020 championship

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington has dropped to ninth place in the British Touring Car Championship after another disappointing round at Oulton Park.

After a poor outing at Brands Hatch last month, Turkington was hoping for better but his best finish of the day was an eighth in Race Three.

In Race One, he got pushed off before placing 18th after it had been reduced to six laps following a restart.

The four-time BTCC champion finished 12th in Race Two.

Turkington remains 39 points behind series leader Ash Sutton but his performances on Sunday have led to him dropping five places in the championship standings.

After being caught up in the big crash in Race One, Carrickfergus man Chris Smiley was unable to take part in the restarted race but battled back to take 14th and 10th spots in the two remaining races.

Series leader and defending champion Sutton is on 126 points - five ahead of Tom Ingram with Dan Rowbottom in third spot 12 off the pace.

Rowbottom won the shorted Race One ahead of Gordon Shedden and Adam Morgan with Rory Butcher and Senna Proctor victorious in the two remaining races.

Smiley is now 17th in the championship on 47 points.