Motorsport

Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Glenn Irwin missed out on a top-10 place in the opening British Superbike race at Brands Hatch on Saturday.

The Carrickfergus rider came in 11th on his Honda at the English circuit while his brother Andrew was just one spot further back.

Glenn lies 12th in the 2021 series standings with Andrew 17th.

Tarran McKenzie won the second ahead of Tommy Bridewell while championship leader Christian Iddon completed the podium.