Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (20) won at Assen in the last race before the mid-season break

MotoGP's Thailand Grand Prix has been cancelled after a record daily high of Covid-19 cases was reported in the country on Wednesday.

The race was set to be the 16th round of the 2021 season and scheduled to be held in Buriram from 15-17 October.

MotoGP said external-link a replacement event was "currently under consideration".

Meanwhile, veteran Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa, 35, is coming out of retirement to ride for KTM at August's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria.

Pedrosa competed for 13 seasons in MotoGP, winning 31 races and finishing second overall three times, before retiring at the end of 2018. He has been working as a development rider for KTM.

The Styrian Grand Prix was added to the 2021 schedule after the Finnish Grand Prix was cancelled.

Races in Japan, Australia and now Thailand have also been cancelled because of the pandemic.