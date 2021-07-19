Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Christian Iddon won the 2019 Sunflower Trophy race ahead of Richard Cooper

This year's Sunflower Trophy Race has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

The race, Northern Ireland's biggest short circuit motorcycling event, was due to take place at Bishopscourt in October.

Last year's Sunflower Trophy was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement announcing that this year's event if off, organisers said the decision was not taken lightly after discussing possible alternatives.

"Hillsborough Club could never be accused of pessimism but this year after 42 great Sunflowers it was agreed, under prevailing circumstances, including the final BSB round one week after our date moving us into November, to cancel and protect the Sunflower Trophy reputation for the future enjoyment of all those who collectively make it happen," the statement said.

British Superbike rider Christian Iddon edged out former winner Richard Cooper to win the feature race in 2019.