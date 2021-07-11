Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin crashed out of the final British Superbike race at Knockhill to bring out the red flag at the Scottish circuit.

Irwin crashed at turn two with five laps remaining, which brought the race to a premature conclusion as BMW's Danny Buchan clamed victory.

The Honda rider finished in 11th place in Sunday's opening race, which was again won by Buchan.

BMW's Andrew Irwin finished 14th and 15th in the two races.

Glenn is now 12th in the championship standings, three places ahead of his younger brother.

Fermanagh's Lee Johnston finished second in the feature Supersport race at Knockhill, with Eunan McGlinchey in seventh. Scott Swann and Korie McGreevy failed to finish.

In the British Superstock Championship, Keith Farmer posted the best Northern Irish result with seventh place in race two, following up an 11th-place finish in race one.

Elginton's David Allingham recovered from a qualifying crash to finish 10th in race one before a retirement in the day's second race.