Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Matt Edwards has switched to Volkswagen from Ford for this season

Matt Edwards won the Nicky Grist Stages Rally, the second round of the 2021 British Rally Championship (BRC) on Saturday to boost his title hopes.

The two-time champion and co-driver Darren Garrod survived a mechanical scare in their Volkswagen R Polo R5 GTi in the opening loop, but roared back.

The race was staged on the gravel tracks around Builth Wells.

Welsh drivers filled the podium, with Edwards holding off Tom Cave to win by five seconds, with Osian Pryce third.

Aberdyfi's Cave was making his first competitive outing since the Cambrian Rally in February 2020 having secured funding, racing with co-driver Dale Furniss, from Llanfylin, in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Unfortunately there were no fans in the Welsh forests to cheer the result, at the request of the Military of Defence, which owns much of the land used by the rally.

That was due to the amount of military training taking place on the Epynt range on the same weekend.

The rally featured a loop of four stages in the morning that was repeated in the afternoon, the combination of all eight stages covering a distance of 44 miles.

Edwards claimed back-to-back BRC drivers' titles in 2018 and 2019 driving an M-Sport Ford, before switching to Volkswagen this season - and his success in Builth gave the car its first BRC win.

The BRC is being held over seven rounds this season and now moves to Kincardineshire in North East Scotland for the Grampian Forest Rally in August for round three.