Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington suffered one of the most disappointing British Touring Car Championship weekends of his career at Brands Hatch.

A 14th place finish in race three was his only points-scoring result of the weekend.

After going into the race weekend five points off leader Ash Sutton, Turkington is now

However Chris Smiley had a better weekend for Hyundai with three top-10 finishes.

Four-time BTCC champion Turkington struggled all weekend in his BMW and could only qualify in 14th position.

In cool conditions around the Indy Circuit in Kent, Turkington was running mid-pack in race one before contact from Sam Obsorne tipped the 39-year-old into a spin and he could only recover to 10th position.

A 17th place finish in race two left Turkington on the brink of his first pointless weekend in the BTCC since 2003, his second year in the championship, however two points for finishing 14th in the final race salvaged something from a difficult weekend.

Carrickfergus driver Smiley had his best weekend of the season with three solid finishes for Hyundai. The 29-year-old improved from 10th to seventh in race one and recorded another seventh-place finish in race two.

A 10th place finish in race race cemented a strong weekend and saw him rise to 16th in the drivers' standings.

Race one was won by BMW's Tom Oliphant, race two by Smiley's team-mate Tom Ingram with Adam Morgan's BMW taking the chequered flag in the final race.

In the Ginetta Junior Championship, Belfast teenager Tom Edgar is one point off the championship lead after finishing fourth, eighth and tenth across the three races.