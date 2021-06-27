Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Rally Kenya was the first to be held in Africa since 2002

Elfyn Evans remains second in the World Rally Championship standings after mixed fortunes at Rally Kenya.

The Welsh driver was forced to retire on Friday after breaking his suspension when his Toyota hit a rock on stage three.

He resumed Saturday morning and finished 10th overall, having won stage 15 on Sunday.

Evans picked up four points to stay second, behind championship leader Sebastien Ogier, his Toyota team-mate.

Ogier tops the standings on 133 points, 34 clear of second-placed Evans.

"It's been an amazing experience to be here," said the Frenchman, who also suffered car damage on Friday.

"The support we got from the people here is incredible. It's a great win for us. After our troubles on Friday, we had a really good weekend. We had really good pace and the car was amazing."