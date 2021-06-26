Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen are the youngest crew to win a NLS race

Northern Ireland's Dan Harper has won his maiden race as a BMW Junior driver with a superb drive at the Nordschleife.

Harper, with team-mates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen, triumphed in the four-hour Nürburgring Endurance Series race.

The 20-year-old briefly set the lap record around the German circuit on his way to second on the grid in qualifying.

Harper then brought the car home in first to take the chequered flag.

"I can't believe it. I'm so proud of everyone part of the programme. It was an intense race and I'm so glad I could bring it home," said Harper.

After Harper qualified in second position with a scintillating lap, which set the lap record around the famous circuit, American driver Verhagen started the race before handing over to Germany's Hesse.

The German driver held third position before handing over to Harper, who held off the challenge of the Audi of Vincent Kolb to win by two seconds.

In taking victory, the trio became the youngest crew to win a race in NLS history in only their fourth event in a GT3 car.