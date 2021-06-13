Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is a four-time BTCC champion

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington won the opening British Touring Car Championship race at Snetterton to move up to third in the standings.

The four-time champion finished first, second and seventh in the three races.

On his debut in the World Endurance Championship, Wayne Boyd came home third for United Autosports in the LMP2 class in Portugal.

At Rally di Alba in Italy, Josh McErlean finished third overall and was the second R5 car with Hyundai.

At the second BTCC round of the season, BMW driver Turkington impressed at Snetterton to move within five points of reigning champion and current leader Ash Sutton.

After starting from pole position, Turkington won the first race from lights to flag and he looked set to repeat his victory in race two however the hard-charging Sutton took the lead in the closing stages of the race.

In the reverse-grid race three, he finished in seventh position to cap a strong weekend as Tom Ingram won the race to slot in between Sutton and Turkington in the championship standings, with just five points separating the leading trio.

Chris Smiley had a much-improved weekend after a luckless opening round at Thruxton in May. The Hyundai driver qualified in 11th position and improved to 10th in race one. That was followed up by a 13th-place finished in race two before the Carrickfergus driver crossed the line in 12th to round out his weekend.

In the Ginetta Junior Championship, which runs on the BTCC's support series, Belfast's Tom Edgar extended his championship lead to 17 points. After claiming pole position, Edgar took the chequered flag in race on however a post-race penalty dropped him to fourth.

He finished second in race two and finally got his deserved victory in the final race of the weekend.

Josh McErlean's stock continues to rise after a strong showing in Italy

Late call-up for Boyd

Northern Ireland's Boyd had a weekend to remember as he made his debut in the World Endurance Championship at Portimao after being drafted into United Autosports' LMP2 line-up when regular driver Fabio Schererwas ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Boyd, who won the European championship with the team in last year, finished in third position in the LMP2 class - the second tier of the WEC - alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Paul Di Resta and Phil Hanson.

He narrowly avoided a multi-car accident, which took out compatriot Andrew Watson in the Pro-Am class, and the 30-year-old put in strong times despite his late call-up for the race in Portugal.

At Rally Di Alba, Motorsport Ireland driver McErlean out in a superb showing to finish in third position on his second trip to the Italian tarmac rally.

With co-driver Keaton Williams, Hyundai's McErlean posted some impressive times to move up the leaderboard against drivers with local knowledge and to finish on the podium.

He was the second R5 car behind winner Luca Rossetti, with the more-powerful World Rally Car of Corrado Fontana splitting the two drivers.

At the same event but in an additional class for Hyundai's World Rally pair of Ott Tanak and Oliver Solberg, co-driver Aaron Johnston came out on top alongside highly-rated Solberg to win the class.