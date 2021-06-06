Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Oliveira's last win was his triumph at last year's season-ending Portugal Grand Prix in Portimao

Miguel Oliveira overcame championship leader Fabio Quartararo in an intense battle to claim his first win of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix.

Portuguese KTM rider Oliveira, 26, held off a late surge from Frenchman Johann Zarco, who finished second.

Frenchman Quartararo finished fourth behind Australian Jack Miller after he was hit with a three-second penalty for straying off the track near the end.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez crashed out for a third race in a row.

"Everything was so hard - tyre management, keeping cool when Fabio was putting the pressure on me for so many laps," said Oliveira.

"I kept it really cool when he overtook me. I saw my chance on the straight and overtook him back. It was the perfect race."

Catalunya Grand Prix

1. Miguel Oliveira (Por/Red Bull KTM) 40mins 21.749secs

2. Johann Zarco (Fra/Pramac) +0.175secs

3. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +1.990secs

4. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +4.815secs

5. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +5.325secs

6. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +6.281secs

7. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) +8.175secs

8. Brad Binder (Rsa/Red Bull KTM) +8.378secs

9. Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha) +15.652secs

10. Enea Bastianini (Ita/Ducati) +19.297secs

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 118pts

2. Johann Zarco (Fra/Pramac) 101

3. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 90

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) 88

5. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) 76