The Nürburgring 24-hour race takes place around the legendary Nordschleife circuit

Northern Ireland's Dan Harper says the opportunity to race at the famed Nürburgring 24-hour race as a factory BMW driver is a "massive honour".

Harper, 20, will race a BMW GT3 in Saturday's endurance race with Brazil's Augusto Farfus and fellow BMW Junior drivers Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen.

The trio are in their second year with BMW's junior programme.

"To be given the opportunity to fight for victory in a factory supported BMW is a dream for me," said Harper.

"I am very thankful to be here and hopefully we can do a good job."

After dominating the Porsche Carrera Cup championship as a Porsche Junior driver in 2019, Harper was picked up by BMW as the German manufacturer relaunched its Junior programme from the 1970s.

Plans to stay at the Nürburgring circuit with German driver Hesse and American Verhagen were initially put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic, however the trio now live, train and race together at the track.

Spanning almost 16 miles with some 170 turns, the Nordschleife earns its reputation as the 'Green Hell' and you need a special permit to race. Formula 1 cars stopped racing around the circuit following Niki Lauda's infamous, fiery crash in 1976 after fears over safety.

"Every time you drive it in different conditions you learn but living around it, it feels like home now. It's a big motorsport family now and I'm really enjoying it," said Harper.

"Each time you go on track it's never the same feeling. It never gets boring. Every lap is different, you'll never do two laps the same around this place because it is so unique."

'I'm always learning'

After starting their BMW journey machinery and working up to the GT4 car, the 24-hour race will see Harper race the faster, more powerful GT3 car for the first time in the annual meeting.

"It's been really good. I'm loving it and it is a cool car to drive. The aero is crazy so it is a lot faster in corners and you are braking really late. They were the main two parts I had to get used to," added Harper.

"We're not too far away from the top guys so it is about building that experience and learning."

In preparation for the endurance race the trio have been competing in NLS races, a shorter endurance series around the Nürburgring.

Germany's Max Hesse, Harper and American driver Neil Verhagen make up the BMW Junior team

"We have had quite a lot of bad luck in our NLS races leading up to this, but our pace has been very good," added Harper.

"We have had really nice weather over the past five or six days leading up to the weekend, and now just before we get in the car it is raining pretty hard.

"None of us have driven the GT3 in the wet yet so we are hoping it will be wet so we can get some practice because I am sure it is going to be wet at some point in the race. That always makes it an interesting weekend but it is the same for everyone.

"Anything can happen in a 24-hour race. If everything goes well and we keep it clean then there is no reason we can't fight for the podium.

"A lot can happen so the aim is to make no mistakes and see where we are. I want to be on the podium, but every racer does. A top-10 or top-five would still be a great result for, as long as we maximise what we have."