Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died in hospital from injuries he sustained in a three-bike crash during Saturday's qualifying session in Italy.

Dupasquier, 19, was struck by another bike after falling and slid along the track at the Mugello Circuit.

He was flown to a Florence hospital.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider... Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said.

It added: "On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."

Prustel GP, his team, posted: "We're devastated, and at this time all of our thoughts are with Jason's family. You'll be sorely missed and never forgotten."

He was treated by medical staff for more than 30 minutes on the track as the session was red-flagged, before he was airlifted to Careggi Hospital.

MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who on Saturday claimed his fourth consecutive pole of the season at the Italian Grand Prix and set a lap record, dedicated what he hailed as "the best lap" of his career to Dupasquier.

Fellow Swiss rider Tom Luthi decided not to race in the MotoGP 2 race on Sunday and had gone to the hospital to be close to Dupasquier's family, said his SAG Racing Team.

More to follow.