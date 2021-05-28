Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Extreme E round 2: Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal Date Session Time Coverage Saturday, 29 May Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2 12:30-14:30 BST & 17:00-19:00 BST On iPlayer, BBC Sport website & Red Button (Q2 not on Red Button) Sunday, 30 May Semi-final & Crazy race, Final 11:00-12:30 BST & 15:00-17:00 BST On iPlayer, BBC Sport website (Final 16:00-17:00 on Red Button)

The second Extreme E race takes place in Dakar, Senegal, this weekend.

The climate-aware off-road series kicked off in March, where former F1 driver Nico Rosberg's RXR team beat Lewis Hamilton's X44 car in the Saudi desert.

"It's been great to see two old rivals going at it in the first race - Lewis' team X44 getting pole and RXR getting the win, so we hope to stay ahead," Rosberg said.

All races are streamed live on the BBC.

The all-electric racing sees nine teams compete to win on a makeshift course set out in locations affected by climate change - all teams have one male and one female driver.

Along with preparing for the racing, teams and drivers have been getting involved in various climate-change legacy projects, which the sport prioritises along with the racing.

And the Duke of Cambridge got in on the act last weekend, driving one of the Odyssey 21 cars.

Prince William drove one of the Odyssey 21 SUVs in Scotland

Britain's Jamie Chadwick, of the London-based Veloce team, will be hoping for more luck this time around - she hasn't driven the car at all after team-mate Stephane Sarrazin crashed it during practice in Saudi Arabia, causing the team to pull out and rebuild their car.

What is it?

Extreme E consists of five races, spanning four continents, and aims to highlight the impact of climate change and human activity on some of the world's most remote locations, while promoting sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles to help protect the planet.

Where do the races take place?

The series moves to the Ocean X-Prix in Senegal. Then the Arctic and Amazon X-Prix races in Greenland and Brazil follow, before the series finishes with the Glacier X-Prix in Argentina.

What is the format?

At each race, there will be two days of racing - on Saturday and Sunday. On the Saturday, each team races twice in qualifying, while Sunday sees the semi-finals, the Crazy Race and the final.

Each race is two laps - one driven by the female driver and one by the male. All results are based on race finishing position, not race time.