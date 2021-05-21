Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans and his rivals are adjusting from the mostly tarmac stages of Croatia to the gravel of Portugal

Elfyn Evans finished second behind leader Ott Tanak on a dramatic first day in the Rally de Portugal.

The 32-year-old Welshman had lost 37 seconds as he was caught in the dust of Thierry Neuville's rolled Hyundai.

But organisers later compensated Evans with a notional time.

Overall Championship leader Sebastien Ogier is currently only fifth, whilst Neuville, who started the rally second overall - one place ahead of Evans in third - has retired.

Toyota driver Evans is six seconds behind Hyundai's Tanak and 0.3secs clear of long-time leader Dani Sordo going into day two.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin are third in the 2021 title race after the first three rounds of the season.

They finished second at the Croatia Rally in April despite leading going into the final stage.

Ogier just pipped team-mate Evans to the win last time out in Croatia, winning by just 0.6 seconds.