Elfyn Evans and his rivals will have to adjust from the mostly tarmac stages of Croatia to the gravel of Portugal

Elfyn Evans is hoping to secure his first victory of the season at Rally de Portugal on 20-23 May.

The 32-year-old Welshman and co-driver Scott Martin are third in the 2021 World Rally Championship after the first three rounds of the season.

They finished second at the Croatia Rally last month, despite leading going into the final stage.

"Portugal will be a challenge as it's the first gravel rally of the season," Evans told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's still a few unknowns even if Rally Portugal is a bit more of a familiar event than what we had in Croatia.

"I'm looking forward to heading back there. There are some fantastic stages, and normally a fantastic atmosphere. Hopefully we'll score a victory."

Thursday night's ceremonial start in Coimbra is followed by three tightly clustered stages around Arganil on Friday's 122.88km stage.

The leg ends with a return to Mortagua after a 20-year absence and a side-by-side super special at Lousada rallycross circuit.

Defending world champion Sebastien Ogier, who narrowly beat Evans to last year's title, leads the championship with 61 points, ahead of Thierry Neuville with 53 and Evans on 51.

Ogier just pipped Toyota team-mate Evans to the win last time out in Croatia, winning by just 0.6 seconds.

"It was an extremely tight race throughout the rally from start to finish. Unfortunately there was a tiny error on the penultimate corner where we lost a couple of seconds," Evans added.

"It was disappointing to finish second, but you take comfort that the speed was there. We just need to execute it a bit better next time.

"It was exceptionally close between the top three. It was positive, and we hope to build on that now."