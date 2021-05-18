Chaz Davies will continue riding a Ducati Panigale V4 R this season

Chaz Davies heads into the new World Superbike season bearing no grudge against the young Italian racer that took his factory ride.

The Welshman lines up with Team Go Eleven Ducati, while their former rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi takes his seat with Aruba.it Racing-Ducati.

"We're all guys trying to do our job at the end of the day," Davies said.

"If you happen to be the guy that's lucky enough to get picked up by the factory team then good on you."

Davies, 34, joined World Superbike in 2012 on the back of winning the World Supersport title. He spent seven seasons racing for the factory Ducati team, securing 25 wins and another 44 podiums.

So a few eyebrows were raised on the paddock when the manufacturer ousted him at the end of last season in favour of the up-and-coming Rinaldi.

Davies pursues Rinaldi during testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

"It's hard to be the guy that loses the seat but at the same time you can't begrudge a young rider for doing his work and getting recognised," Davies told BBC Sport Wales.

Having had a few months to reflect, the Powys-born racer says there is no point harbouring hard feelings towards his former employer, but wished they could have ended on better terms.

"I just wish they would have handled it a little different," he added.

"If you work for a company (it doesn't matter what you're doing) for seven years and you do the job to the best of your abilities, at the end you would hope that somebody might be at the door to say 'thanks for what you've done and all the best'.

"That was missing which is kind of disappointing, but it's a cut throat world sometimes and niceties don't always come into it."

A different pressure

Davies is now having to adapt to life in the "more relaxed" satellite team, with the season getting under way in Aragon, Spain on Friday.

"At first it seems like a blow because you're in a situation where you're not going to be the first guy that gets listened to, you don't have all the attention from the factory on you," he said.

But he admits that has its advantages, with the atmosphere far more relaxed and the external weight of expectation "not quite the same level".

"I feel there's a little more flexibility to work without being pushed one way or another, and also from where I'm sat it just seems like a different environment, a different pressure.

"It's essentially a kind of family run team... you're not making a company happy, which is obviously very important, you're making people very happy when you can pull off big results and that to me is really motivating."

No point to prove

Despite there being less expectation to top the podium week after week, Davies' personal goals remain unchanged.

"The main thing is to get the best out of myself and hopefully the results follow," he said, "I'll just keep focussed on that.

"I don't want to go out with my back against the wall and feeling like I've got a point to prove. I don't think it's the right mental approach to bring to a race weekend."

Davies' previous successes at this weekend's circuit has earned him the title "The King of Aragon" and he hopes to rule once more.

But standing in the way is his old rival, the six-time World Champion Jonathan Rea of Kawasaki Racing Team, who is eyeing his 100th victory in the premier class.

The Northern Irishman can also expect another firm challenge from Davies' former team mate Scott Redding, who finished runner-up in his rookie season.

Davies said: "You have to believe, that's why we line up, but I'm not one to make big statements.

"I just want to do my best, get the best out of myself and the package that I'm on, to enjoy the year and to work well with my new surroundings and we'll see.

"Obviously the goal for all us riders on the grid is to try and de-throne Johnny. He's a very strong rider with a very strong team and package so it will be difficult, but we'll certainly be trying."