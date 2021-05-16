Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jack Miller added his win in France to his victory in Spain in the last round

Australian Jack Miller won a second MotoGP race in a row with victory in an incident-packed round in France.

Johann Zarco was second and French compatriot Fabio Quartararo finished third to move to the top of the overall championship standings.

The Le Mans race took place after heavy rain and defending champion Joan Mir and Marc Marquez crashed out.

Miller's win meant he became the first Australian to claim back-to-back MotoGP wins since Casey Stoner in 2012.

Having won the last race in Spain, Miller started third on the grid in France and had to contend with a double long-lap penalty for speeding in the pit lane after early rain forced riders to swap their bikes.

"It was very hectic," said Miller, who moved up to fourth in the overall standings.

"The first couple of laps were real dodgy on the wet tyres. But I had to get going and then I had the penalties."

He added: "I got in front of him [Fabio] and I felt comfortable. I was just riding to the conditions. Absolutely amazing. I can't believe it. Back-to-back wins like this, it's just fantastic."

French Grand Prix

1. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 47mins 25.473secs

2. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +3.970secs

3. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +14.468secs

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati +16.172

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita) KTM +21.430

6. Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +23.509

7. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +30.164

8. Pol Espargaro (Spa) Honda +35.221

9. Iker Lecuona (Spa) KTM +40.432

10. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +40.577

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 80pts

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 79

3. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 68

4. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 64

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha 56