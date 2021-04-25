Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

21-year-old McErlain is in the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy

Kilrea's Josh McErlain claimed third place on his American Rally Association debut at the Dirtfish Olympus Rally.

The 21-year-old took top spot in the R5 class and secured a career-best stage time on his first outing as a Hyundai Motorsport Junior driver.

His compatriot Callum Devine was also in action but had to retire after Sunday's opening stage due to mechanical problems.

American Travis Pastrana took first with Ken Block second in Washington.

McErlain, who was announced as Hyundai Junior driver in March following an impressive finish to the European Rally Championship, will now return to Europe for the Azores Ralley in Portugal that will open the 2021 ERC season.