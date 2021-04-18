Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Fabio Quartararo has now won two of this season's first three races

France's Fabio Quartararo took the MotoGP World Championship title lead with victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix as Johann Zarco crashed out.

Yamaha's Quartararo beat Italian Francesco Bagnaia, who was second, with Spain's world champion Joan Mir third.

Honda's Marc Marquez was seventh on his return from a nine-month injury absence.

The Spaniard, a six-time world champion, broke his arm at the Spanish Grand Prix last July.

Quartararo, who won the Doha Grand Prix earlier this month, made a poor start from pole position and slipped to fourth on the opening lap but recovered to take the lead with 17 laps remaining.

Fellow Frenchman Zarco - who had led the title race going into Sunday - crashed out while in third place, and has fallen to fourth in the championship standings.

Portuguese Grand Prix

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 41mins 46.412secs

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati +4.809secs

3. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +4.948secs

4. Franco Morbidelli (Ita) Yamaha +5.127secs

5. Brad Binder (Rsa) KTM +6.668secs

6. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +8.885secs

7. Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda +13.208secs

8. Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +17.992secs

9. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Esponsorama +22.369secs

10. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda + 23.676secs

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 61pts

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 46

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha 41

4. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 40

5. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki 38