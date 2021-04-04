Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Quartararo, right, won his fourth MotoGP grand prix

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won the Doha Grand Prix on Sunday after one sensational lap saw him move from third to first in Qatar.

Five laps from the finish, the Frenchman overtook Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin, demoting them to second and third.

Spanish rookie Martin, who started on pole, had led for most of the race before Quartararo passed him.

France's Zarco overtook his team-mate on the final lap to finish second.

Maverick Vinales, who won last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix on the same Losail International Circuit track, finished fifth, one spot behind fourth-placed Alex Rins of Suzuki.

It was the first time two French riders had been on the MotoGP podium in the sport's elite since 1954, when Pierre Monneret won and Jacques Collot was third in Reims.

Zarco tops the world championship standings after two rounds.

Italian Valentino Rossi, the seven-time MotoGP world champion, was 16th after starting in 21st, his worst-ever qualifying performance.

Doha Grand Prix

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 42mins 23.997secs

2. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +1.457sec

3. Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati +1.5

4. Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +2.088

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +2.11

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati +2.642

7. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +4.868

8. Brad Binder (Rsa) Ktm +4.979

9. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +5.365

10. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +5.382

World Championship standings

1. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 40pts

2. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 36

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha 36

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 26

5. Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki 23