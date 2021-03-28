Josh McErlean and Callum Devine are both in the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy duo Josh McErlean and Callum Devine will make their American Rally Association debuts at the Dirtfish Olympus Rally.

The Washington-based rally from 24-25 April will be McErlean's first as a Hyundai Motorsport Junior Driver.

The 21-year-old will then head to the Azores Rally, the opening round of the European championship.

Devine, 26, will take to the startline in a Ford Fiesta R5 after a year driving a Hyundai i20.

Claudy driver Devine spent 2020 as a Hyundai Junior Driver in the European Rally Championship but will return to the Fiesta which he ran in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in 2019.

Junior British Rally champion McErlean was announced as Hyundai Junior driver in March after impressing in the final two rounds of the ERC and in a sole appearance at the World Rally Championship finale in 2020 at Monza in the WRC3 class.

The Olympus Rally contains 12 stages with a whopping 140 competitive miles on gravel, around three-times the distance of a British Championship round.

"This is truly a unique chance to experience rallying on the other side of the world and gain some valuable experience outside of my comfort zone," said Billy Coleman Award winner McErlean.

"Contesting the Olympus Rally means I get mileage in the Hyundai i20 R5 on gravel and coupled with it, a wealth of experience on a new surface and type of event. It's great to be able to get seat time at the moment which means we should be able to hit the ground running when we get our European Rally Championship campaign underway.

"I've always wanted to push the boundaries in my career and contest new events. Adapting to those challenges make you a much better athlete and the Olympus will certainly be nothing like I've ever experienced before. It's mega exciting and I can't wait to get over there and see what we can do."