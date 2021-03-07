Josh McErlean finished in seventh place in WRC3 at the final round of the World Rally Championship at Rally Monza

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean has been selected by Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing to become a member of their Junior Driver initiative in 2021.

The 21-year-old piloted a Hyundai i20 R5 throughout the curtailed 2020 season in the British and European Rally Championships.

He impressed in the final World Rally Championship round at Monza with a seventh-place finish in the WRC3 class.

It is understood McErlean is working on a deal to run a full WRC3 season.

McErlean is also set to compete in selected British and European Championship rounds on top of his World Rally commitments.

The Motorsport Ireland driver's relationship with the Hyundai brand started after winning the Junior British Rally Championship in 2019. He made an impressive R5 debut that November, contesting Britain's round of the WRC with support from the British Championship and Hyundai Customer Racing.

McErlean then won the Billy Coleman Award, which is given to the top young rally driver in Ireland, to round out a trophy-laden year.

He had further R5 outings at Monza Rally Sprint, the Cambrian Rally and Rally di Alba before a short campaign in the ERC in 2020 started with a result just outside the top ten on his debut at Rally Hungary.

A strong finish at Rally Islas Canarias followed before his drive at ally Monza in the WRC3 category landed him a top-twenty overall result.

'It's only the beginning'

Previous Hyundai Junior Drivers include former Billy Coleman Award winner and Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy team member Callum Devine, Hyundai i20 WRC driver Pierre-Louis Loubet and WRC2 contender Ole-Christian Veiby.

With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing a later start to the season than planned, McErlean has ensured the downtime has been productive and has his sights set firmly on his 2021 campaign.

"It's been a very hard twelve months for so many of us but this is one of the moments where all the hard work, dedication and faith that I've had in my abilities over the past five years of my career have finally been realised," said McErlean.

"This is not just a special moment for me, but for all those that have supported me on my incredible journey so far and in some ways, it's only just beginning.

"Undoubtedly, 2021 is going to be my most important year to date and we have to maximise this opportunity and make the most out of the resources we have at our disposal. I am in a privileged position and I'm confident we can bring everything together and make it one complete package."