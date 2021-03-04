Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Le Mans 24 Hours race has been moved from June to August in the hope Covid-19 numbers in France will by then be low enough to allow fans to attend.

The 89th edition of the race will now take place from August 21-22.

Last year's event was moved to September and was held without spectators because of the pandemic.

Pierre Fillon, chairman of the race organisers, said it would be "unthinkable" to hold the event behind closed doors for a second year running.

"We are therefore doing all we can to avoid that happening," added the Automobile Club de l'Ouest chairman.

"We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place."

The 2020 race was won by the number eight LMP1 Toyota of Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.