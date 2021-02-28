Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans finished second to Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier in the 2020 World Rally Championship.

Welshman Elfyn Evans finished fifth in the Arctic Rally in Finland, won by Estonia's Ott Tanak.

Evans won two stages of the rally, the second of the season in the World Rally Championship.

But the 32-year-old was sixth on the final Power Stage and failed to pick up any bonus points.

Hyundai driver Tanak held off Finland's Kalle Rovanpera while Thierry Neuville of Belgium finished third.

Rovanpera, 20, leads the World Rally Championship with Neuville second and Evans joint third alongside Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier.