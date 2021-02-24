Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Ferrari have won the Le Mans 24 Hour race nine times with their last success coming in 1965

Ferrari will race in the new hypercar category at the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2023.

They have not competed at the top level of endurance racing, which includes the Le Mans 24 Hour race, since 1973.

Ferrari say external-link they have started designing and developing the new car.

"With the new Le Mans hypercar programme Ferrari again asserts its commitment and determination to be a protagonist in major motorsport events," said president John Elkann.

"In over 70 years of racing, on tracks all over the world, we led our closed-wheel cars to victory by exploring cutting-edge technological solutions, innovations that arise from the track and make every road car produced in Maranello extraordinary."

Ferrari have not announced their drivers for the hypercar category, which is new for 2021 with teams and drivers competing for overall WEC title.