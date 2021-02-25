Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jack Young won the UK Renault Clio Cup title in 2019

Northern Ireland teenager Jack Young will compete for Brutal Fish Racing in the 2021 TCR Europe season.

Young, 19, has also joined JAS Motorsport's driver development programme.

The Belfast native is a former Renault Clio Cup UK champion and raced in a number of World TCR events last season.

The seven-round championship begins in June in Slovakia and will end in Barcelona in October.

Young joins JAS' development programme along with Donegal racer Reece Barr, who will compete in GT Open, and Italian driver Jacopo Guidetti.

He won the Renault UK Clio Cup Junior title in 2017 and became the youngest-ever champion in the senior division two years later as he stormed to the title.

He took part in the 2018 Clio Cup World Finals at Paul Ricard and the French Grand Prix support race at the same track the following year; dominating both events to take a pair of impressive victories.

Those successes earned him an opportunity to make his touring-car debut in the final TCR Europe event of the season and he posted a pair of top-five finishes that, in turn, led to a handful of FIA WTCR appearances in 2020.