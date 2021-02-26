Adam Carroll produced several underdog performances against Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in GP2

"If you're a top footballer there are 11 positions on a pitch, in a race team there are only two seats so the odds are massively stacked against you."

When a discussion comes up about drivers who should have made it to Formula 1 but didn't, Adam Carroll is often near the top of that list.

In a sport dominated by money, the Northern Irishman carved a reputation for being a hard-charging underdog yet he didn't get the break his undoubted talent deserved. He was the one who got away.

His CV is one any racer would dream of. The 38-year-old has driven everything from Formula 1, Formula E, Indy Car, DTM, A1GP and a whole stack of GT machinery.

Carroll's first taste of a F1 car came when he was BAR-Honda's test driver in 2005. At a time he was racing, and often beating, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in GP2 despite inferior machinery.

A1GP showed what he could do in a competitive car when he claimed the title for Team Ireland in 2009.

Adam Carroll said his A1GP experience allowed him to get the most out of his own performance

Formula 1 beckoned the following year when three new teams opened up the number of seats on the grid. Lola rated Carroll so highly they were prepared to give him the seat for nothing but the brand was surprisingly not allocated one of the three slots. There were other opportunities but Carroll didn't have the required millions for a seat.

"I've been told twice in my career that I have a Formula 1 seat. I was working towards the Lola seat so when they didn't get the entry everyone was quite surprised," said Carroll.

"There was another time where I was told I would be called the next and congratulated on a Formula 1 drive but the call never came.

"I don't have any regrets because it is what it is. It's like anything and it's a journey. You are learning what to do and what not to do."

The ladder is broken

Rather than the struggle of making the financial jump to Formula 1, Carroll says it was the funding required for GP2, now Formula 2, that really impacted his chances of moving up the ladder.

"When you don't have a consistent car underneath you can't fight at the front every weekend," he said.

"I needed one million euro for the championship-winning seat. The team gave me a free test. I was fastest there and they offered me the race seat at a reduced price and that is where it became difficult when it didn't work out.

"If you are considered a super-consistent driver who is always at the front then your chances are much higher of getting into a Formula 1 car. Not being able to win the championship or come a close second made it that bit more difficult."

Carroll impressed in cameos in IndyCar and DTM but didn't have the budget to complete full campaigns

Carroll says it blows his mind when he sees the money being paid by parents so their children can race in F1.

"You see a lot of pay drivers who drift away after a few years. The ladder is broken so getting picked up by a driver academy is the best way to progress.

"George Russell is backed by Mercedes so it works for him to do a few years with Williams and there is progress for him there. Paying into a Formula 1 seat just doesn't work.

"In reality what you want is a manufacturer drive in DTM or GT racing. That enables you to earn some money and race for a long time.

"A lot of drivers get caught up in trying to make Formula 1 but you can be too focused on that. If you're being paid to drive a race car then you've made it, that's it."

The fire is back

Carroll dipped into GT Racing once his F1 chances ended but he finally got a manufacturer break with Jaguar's inaugural season in Formula E in 2016. However they parted ways after one season after reliability issues restricted him to just two points finishes.

"The great thing about teams coming into the championship means there are opportunities but the downside is there is so much that could go wrong because they are still learning," he added.

"Formula E is a complex championship, so it takes a while to get on top of it and you can't just jump in.

"I'm not going to put the blame on anyone but it was unfortunate the way it went. FE is that close the smallest mistake, either from driver or team, will be the difference between racing at the back and the sharp end."

After leaving Formula E Carroll had one eye on the future and took a step back from racing to focus on his family's Italian restaurant in Portadown. However, the Ferrari Challenge season in 2019 re-lit the fire and he took a superb win at Le Mans and triumphed out of 140 cars at the World Finals.

Electric series Formula E races on street circuits in the heart of cities

The Covid-19 pandemic provided an opportunity with Formula E team NIO333 Racing when the team were testing in the UK and their regular drivers couldn't get over.

"A natural progression" means he will be back in the series in 2021 as the team's reserve driver and he will dovetail those commitments with a GT4 drive with Greystone Racing in the GT Cup series.

"Getting back out and driving in 2019 really hit home that I had to be doing this," he said.

"Formula E is unique, they are not the fastest cars but they are very demanding to drive.

"When I have got my ear plugs in and my helmet on I'm ready to go. It's like a switch. You have to be a big believer in yourself and give yourself the best chance, but I think you have to keep it simple.

"I've had an amazing career. I have travelled the world, I have raced and won in pretty much everything I have done. I still have that fire to get our and race and I'm super competitive. I've raced against some of the best guys in the world and beaten them. I know what it takes."