From Dundrod to F1 - Donnelly's passion for racing undimmed after 45 years

Martin Donnelly raced in Formula One with Lotus over 30 years ago

Martin Donnelly is not sure if it was exactly a lightbulb moment, but on the day in 1976 when his father bought a Crossle 16F racing car, he just knew that he was destined to become a racing driver.

"Dad was a fan of Mike Hawthorn, Stirling Moss and Fangio, all coming to Dundrod. When he began competing at Kirkistown, he'd take me along," said the 56-year-old.

"After the racing finished, I'd drive around a few laps. Dad would stuff some coats behind my back so I could reach the pedals. 'Right, young buck', he'd say. 'Away you go'."

And he did.

Roll on 45 years and Donnelly's love of the sport that brought him to the starting grid of Formula One - and almost killed him in the process - remains as strong as ever.

Memories of St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School in west Belfast, followed by boarding school in Dundalk, prompt reminders of the Troubles in the 1970s. Nothing, however, could block the road to the nearest racing circuit.

Lessons on the track

"We had an arrangement with the school that I could go racing every second weekend. Dad would be outside the gates on a Friday afternoon and off we'd head to Mondello Park, Kirkistown or wherever.

"If I was late back on Sunday evening, my friend Brian McClean would have leave a window open. I'd sneak over the wall and up to the dormitory."

Donnelly's progress on the track was spotted by Dublin-based sponsor Frank Nolan, who supported his 1983 assault on the Irish and British Formula Ford Championships.

Donnelly describes heading to England in a Bedford removal van, converted into a transporter, to take on the works teams from Van Diemen, Reynard and Argo.

"We won at Donnington, Brands Hatch and Cadwell Park," he recalls with relish.

In late 1983, an offer of a drive with Van Diemen halted 19-year old Donnelly's ambitions to study engineering at Queen's University. As a result, Norfolk became his permanent home.

Rising through the ranks

As his reputation grew, victories and podium finishes for Eddie Jordan's team in the 1988 and 1989 International Formula 3000 series helped land a test driving contract with Team Lotus.

"We were testing eight up to 10 hours a day, four days a week, trying out different springs, dampers and wings. I remember the effect of those incredible G forces. First time around, my neck muscles were gone after 12 laps.

"It was physically exhausting but it was important to put the same effort into the last hour as at the start of the day. Otherwise the engineers wouldn't know if it was me or the car.

"Personal trainer Tom Ryan used to travel from King's Lynn to help with my fitness. It made a huge difference."

When injury ruled Arrows driver Derek Warwick out of the 1989 French Grand Prix, Donnelly took his place, qualifying 14th on the grid and finishing 12th overall at Paul Ricard.

Donnelly and Warwick became F1 team-mates for Lotus for 1990 and his star continued to ascend. The team, aware that Tyrell, Jordan and Arrows were waving cheque books around, made a contract offer worth £5.6million. The big time beckoned.

But at Jerez in September, his Lotus Lamborghini disintegrated against a barrier in a high speed crash. Donnelly's body and dreams lay shattered on the track.

"The morning of my accident, Lotus wanted to take up the option on my contract. If I'd carried on, I like to think I could have done something. Who knows?"

Recovery was slow and the damage to Donnelly's right leg meant he could never compete in a top-end single seater car again.

Martin Donnelly was lucky to survive the 1990 crash in his Lotus Lamborghini

Still, he remains involved with the Lotus Driving Academy. He counts himself lucky to have survived in a sport that has claimed the lives of so many, including his good friend Ayrton Senna, who died in San Marino four years after Jerez .

"I was given the last rites. My heart stopped on the operating table. I needed jump leads to bring me back. But, here I am, all these years, later talking to you."

Formula One continues to evolve with the development of more environmentally friendly formats and ideas. And Martin Donnelly nurtures a few of his own.

"Lots of F2 drivers deserve the F1 experience, but there aren't enough F1 teams. All teams carry fully prepared spare cars. Why not use these third cars? They wouldn't be able to win points and could be penalised if they impede or block the front runners."

Still, Donnelly regrets the replacement of the powerful V12 engines that once surrounded him on the grid.

"In my day you could hear the cars miles away. The first impressions of Grand Prix racing should be the noise, the roar. I miss those sounds so much."