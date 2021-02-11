Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Northern Ireland's Adam Carroll has been named as NIO333's reserve driver for the 2021 Formula E season.

Carroll, 38, raced in the electric single-seater series for Jaguar in the 2016-17 season.

He was BAR Honda's test driver in Formula 1 for 2005 and won the A1GP title for Team Ireland in 2009.

"Formula E is a fascinating championship to work in; it is extremely high level and technically complex," said Carroll.

"It has been interesting to see how the cars and systems have developed since I raced with the series in 2017 and the NIO333 team is pushing very hard to the coming season."

The Portadown native has competed in a plethora of motorsport categories including British F3, GP2 Series, FIA World Endurance Championship, DTM, British GT Championship, European Le Mans Series and IndyCar.

Carroll returned to sports car racing in the 2019 Ferrari Challenge Europe and claimed victory at Le Mans. He will race a McLaren 570S GT4s in the 2021 GT Cup series on top of his Formula E duties.

The eight-round Formula E season begins on 26 February with two rounds around the streets of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia.