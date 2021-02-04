WRC: Solberg and NI co-driver Johnston to make full World Championship debuts in Finland
Last updated on .From the section Motorsport
Sweden's Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston will make their full World Rally Championship debuts at Arctic Rally Finland.
The duo were set for a second-tier WRC2 campaign with Hyundai but will step up to the main class on 26-28 February.
They finished third overall in the Arctic Lapland Rally in January driving a Hyundai i20 R5.
Solberg, 19, will now pilot a i20 WRC alongside Johnston in Finland.
The rally was drafted into the WRC calendar in January after the cancellation of the planned round in Sweden.
"This really is a dream come true to be making my debut in a World Rally car with the reigning manufacturers' champions," said highly-rated Solberg, son of 2003 WRC champion Petter.