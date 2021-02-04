WRC: Solberg and NI co-driver Johnston to make full World Championship debuts in Finland

Aaron Johnston and Oliver Solberg will step up to WRC2 with Hyundai in 2021
Aaron Johnston and Oliver Solberg will make their full World Rally Championship debut in Finland

Sweden's Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston will make their full World Rally Championship debuts at Arctic Rally Finland.

The duo were set for a second-tier WRC2 campaign with Hyundai but will step up to the main class on 26-28 February.

They finished third overall in the Arctic Lapland Rally in January driving a Hyundai i20 R5.

Solberg, 19, will now pilot a i20 WRC alongside Johnston in Finland.

The rally was drafted into the WRC calendar in January after the cancellation of the planned round in Sweden.

"This really is a dream come true to be making my debut in a World Rally car with the reigning manufacturers' champions," said highly-rated Solberg, son of 2003 WRC champion Petter.

