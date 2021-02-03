Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The 2021 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the second consecutive year that the event has fallen foul to the ongoing restrictions.

It is not the first big motorsport race on the island to be called off, with the North West 200 already axed.

Three of the ITRC's regular opening rounds in Galway, West Cork and at the Circuit of Ireland, have already been cancelled.

"The decision was made because of the uncertainty surrounding the running of events given the current Covid-19 situation," said TROA chairman Colman Hegarty.

"Should one or all of the four remaining events run n the latter part of 2021, TROA pledges its full support to those events."