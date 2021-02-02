Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Turkington finished second in the 2020 championship

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington will remain at BMW for what will be his 17th year in the series in 2021.

The Portadown native will be out to avenge a bitter end to 2020, when he missed out on the title to Ash Sutton on the final day of the season.

Turkington, 38, is among the most successful BTCC drivers in history having won his fourth title in 2019.

"It's not easy to put these campaigns together year on year," he said.

"But to have done so for 14 years [with West Surrey Racing] and collected numerous titles along the way, is something I'm incredibly proud of.

"We've grown together throughout this time, sharing a great deal of ambition, respect and trust along the way.

"Every year I want to go the extra mile for this team, and every year they do the same for me.

"It makes me smile that we get to chase our title dreams together for BMW once again, and I feel extremely fortunate to be the torchbearer for them.

"What we achieved together last season was phenomenal. The pace of the BMW was blistering and we really were the ones to beat all year.

"It didn't have the fairy tale ending we all wanted, but believe it or not you can learn a great deal from defeat, so I'm convinced I will bring an even better package to the table this year."

The new season is set to begin at Thruxton on 8 May.