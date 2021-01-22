Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans finished second in a curtailed 2020 World Rally Championship season

Welshman Elfyn Evans is in the lead after the second day of the World Rally Championship season-opening Monte Carlo Rally.

Evans is ahead of Toyota team-mate and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier.

Seven-time world champion Ogier won the day's first three stages on slippery asphalt roads in the French Alps.

But the Frenchman lost time with a costly spin and puncture, ending 7.4 seconds off the lead.

Hyundai's overnight leader Ott Tanak dropped to third overall, 17.9 seconds behind Ogier, while Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera is fourth.