Kris Meeke and Wouter Rosegaar impressed at the Dakar Rally despite various mechanical issues

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke has said nothing could prepare him for his maiden experience at the Dakar Rally.

The five-time winner in the World Rally Championship was making his debut at the 13-day off-road endurance event in Saudi Arabia.

Meeke posted several fastest times in the lightweight class but mechanical issues impacted his finishing position.

"I have caught the Dakar bug now and I certainly want to go back," said Meeke.

After posting the fastest time in the prologue, the mechanical issues hindered the Dungannon native and navigator Wouter Rosegaar from the very first stage when his spare tyre caught fire and burnt out the electrics on his PH Sport prepared Zypher T3 buggy.

Lasting damage from the fire and further problems with the driveshaft, wheel hub and punctures forced the 41-year-old to be towed through a handful of stages.

However when Meeke remained issue-free he was on the pace of the front-runners and bagged two fastest stage times, including on the final day of the event.

"It was simply incredible. The Dakar is one of the toughest challenges in motorsport and quite a bit removed from what I was used to in the World Rally Championship," said Meeke.

"It was unimaginable. I tried to prepare myself for it but nothing ever can and everything is still a bit of a blur."

'I love the adventure'

After breaking down in the middle of the desert on the opening days of the rally, Meeke passed the time waiting for his support truck by drinking tea with some local farmers who came across the stricken machine.

"You're stuck in the middle of the desert, literally in the middle of nowhere. All of a sudden some local guys would appear," added Meeke.

"I never knew you could get wood in a desert but they knew where to poke back the sand. They had a pot of tea with them and then they started to bring all their animals to us. I have to say it was an incredible place, everyone was so hospitable."

"My best memory of it was the elation of getting to the finish, that was the ultimate aim from the start. To get to the finish of the Dakar is a huge achievement. I want to use it as a platform for the future, it's something I want to be part of."

Tea in the desert: Meeke got to know some of the locals in Saudi Arabia after breaking down

After making his debut in the lightweight class, Meeke says he will be "knocking on a few doors" to try and step up to the main car class in the future.

"I believe that style of event suits me well. I love the adventure and love the toughness of it," he added.

"I love the improvisation and you have to use your wits to manage everything, but the scale of it is just hard to comprehend. You are doing nearly 1,000km a day on terrain you wouldn't dare bring a tractor down.

"We had a few fastest stage times when the vehicle was working, and we showed the guts and determination to get it through when things looked completely impossible. I'm hopeful we have done enough to attract the attention of some of the top teams in the Dakar."