Chris Smiley scored Excelr8's first-ever podium in the BTCC last season

British Touring Car Championship race winner Chris Smiley will remain with Excerl8 Motorsport for the 2021 season.

The Northern Irishman joined the team in 2020 and will once again drive a Hyundai i30 N Fastback.

Smiley, 28, secured the team's maiden BTCC podium at the opening round of the season at Donington Park and he finished 14th in the standings.

He won his first BTCC race at Rockingham in 2018 and has stood on the podium on six occasions.

The Carrickfergus native scored points at every meeting and completed all but three of the 489 racing laps in 2020 - the equal-best record of any driver on the grid - as he secured ninth in the Independents' championship.

"It's great that the team has put its faith in me once again. This is the first time that I will be going into a second year with an unchanged package since I joined the touring car grid, and that consistency can only be a good thing," said Smiley.

"Last year was a real challenge for us with a new car because the pandemic meant we couldn't go out and do as much testing as we wanted to do.

"Despite that, we showed the potential of the Hyundai, secured a podium finish and were regularly fighting in the points. I'm feeling positive about what we can achieve this season with everything we were able to learn in 2020.

"With the winter development programme that the team has in place, and the fact that we will now have four cars to share data between, I'm hopeful that we can push for more silverware and fight for race wins during 2021, which has to be the ultimate goal."

Excelr8 Motorsport, who introduced the Hyundai i30 to the series last year, have merged with Trade Price Cars Racing to form a four-car team for the upcoming campaign.

The start of the new season has been pushed back by five weeks due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Thruxton will host the opening round on the weekend of 8 and 9 May.

The 2020 season was completed behind closed doors as Ash Sutton edged out Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington to the title.