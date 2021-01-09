Bobby Willis, centre, was integral to bringing the European Rally Championship to Northern Ireland from 2014-16

Rally Northern Ireland promoter Bobby Willis is "extremely optimistic" that the event will form a round of the World Rally Championship in 2022.

The United Kingdom's WRC spot was set to move from its traditional setting in Wales to Northern Ireland for 2021 but the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic meant the required funding was unavailable.

However Willis says that rallying's premier series coming to Northern Ireland in 2022 is a "realistic prospect."

The Ypres Rally in Belgium will take NI's proposed spot on the calendar for upcoming season. The cross-border Rally Ireland appeared on the WRC calendar in 2007 and 2009.

The GB stage of the World Rally Championship has been held in Wales since 2000. Northern Ireland was strongly linked as Rally GB's host in 2020, however the event was confirmed to be remaining in Wales before it was eventually cancelled due to Covid-19.

Willis said missing out on the opportunity to bring the WRC back to Ireland was "disappointing" but he had to put things in perspective.

"A lot of people have put a lot of work into it but we are in incredibly tough times and the entire world is suffering right now," he told BBC Sport.

"In all honesty, it is probably not the best time to be considering hosting a global rally in August. There is no ill-feeling in my body about not running the event and I wish those at Ypres all the best.

"It's not an easy challenge organising a major event in the current climate, just look at the Olympics of European Championships.

"Right now we have to keep things in perspective and it is important now that we look forward at the potential of 2022."

'WRC in NI would be spectacular'

The 2022 season will mark the introduction of the hybrid era of the WRC, which Willis believes "will be spectacular" on Northern Ireland's famous tarmac stages. Motorsport UK, the sport's governing body, has said it is searching for funding to secure the UK's round on the WRC calendar.

Willis also cited the impact of the 2014 Giro d'Italia, the Tall Ships races in 2015 and golf's Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019 as examples of how Northern Ireland excels at hosting large sporting events.

"If someone had told me after the Giro that we would still be talking about pink sheep in 2020, I wouldn't have believed you. Every meeting we have had over the last two years still refers to the Giro and the impact it had in Northern Ireland," he added.

"I have no interest in cycling but I was captivated by the Giro, and the same with the Tall Ships races. People in Northern Ireland know how to support a big event when something comes to these shores.

"You don't need to be a cyclist, a sailor or a golfer to be proud of what these events bring to the province."

Crowds flocked to see the World Rally Championship when it came to Ireland in 2007 and 2009

Willis admits it is too simplistic to say the WRC would have been NI-bound this year if the pandemic had not have happened but he feels the rally could bring a timely boost to the country's economy.

"Many businesses are struggling in the current climate. The WRC would bring 120,000 spectators from all over the world, more than 100 international drivers and manufacturer teams from Toyota, Hyundai and Ford to experience our hospitality," he said.

"Public funds have to be balanced with a return on investment and I am always looking at ways to make it more marketable and better value for public money."

He added he is excited by the prospect of the rally "showcasing a wide expanse of the country and highlighting our incredible scenery to millions of homes around the world".

"It has been a difficult time recently in terms of coronavirus and the challenges surrounding Brexit, so we can either lie down and lick our wounds or we can stand up and show how good Northern Ireland is," he said.

"The whole community, whether they have an interest in motorsport or not, needs something to look forward to. I believe we have something to offer which is really good and will be able to make the world look at Northern Ireland in such a positive light.

"I wouldn't be putting in this work if I didn't think we could achieve it. I really do believe this is possible."