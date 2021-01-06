Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Kris Meeke is making his debut at the famed Dakar Rally

Kris Meeke's rollercoaster Dakar Rally continued as he clinched a second stage win in five days on Wednesday.

After winning Saturday's prologue stage, his hopes of contending for overall success were sunk by a fire on Sunday which put his car out of action.

On Tuesday, his Zypher T3 required another tow to the finish area after stopping with 20 kilometres to go.

But the Dungannon man battled back to win Wednesday's fourth stage in Saudi Arabia in the light prototype class.

On Sunday Meeke and navigator Wouter Rosegaar were leading the lightweight class when one of his spare tyres caught fire and knocked out his car's electrics.

Meeke had to start from last place on Monday with his hopes of overall success over.

In the overall event, Qatar's triple champion Nasser Al-Attiyah took his third stage win on Wednesday to chip away at Stephane Peterhansel's overall lead.

The Toyota driver is now four minutes and 58 seconds adrift of Peterhansel, the veteran "Mr Dakar" who has won the event a record 13 times on two wheels and four but has yet to take a stage this year.

Sebastien Loeb collected a five-minute time penalty for speeding on Wednesday which dropped the Frenchman, a record nine-times world champion, from fourth overall to seventh.