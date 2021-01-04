Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Kris Meeke is making his debut at the famed Dakar Rally

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke moved up to 20th spot in his class at the Dakar Rally after his fire mishap on the first stage.

On Sunday Meeke and navigator Wouter Rosegaar were leading the lightweight class when his spare tyre caught fire and knocked out his car's electrics.

Meeke had to start from last place on Monday but moved up over 30 spots to finish the day in 20th place.

Monday's stage involved 457kms through the sand dunes.

Meeke, competing alongside his Dutch navigator in a Zypher T3 buggy, said on Twitter that he lost 15 minutes near the end of Monday's game but still "loved it".

The Northern Irishman, a five-time winner in the World Rally Championship, had won the Prologue stage on Saturday to determine the running order for the rally.

He will begin the next stage 25 minutes and 12 seconds behind class leader Saudi Arabian driver Salah Alsaif.

Record Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel took over from Mini team-mate Carlos Sainz as overall race leader on Monday.

Frenchman Peterhansel, whose 13 wins on two wheels and four have cemented his nickname of 'Mr Dakar', leads defending champion Sainz by six minutes and 37 seconds in the car category.