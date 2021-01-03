Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Kris Meeke is making his debut at the famed Dakar Rally

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke was forced to stop in his maiden stage of the Dakar Rally after his spare tyre caught fire in Saudi Arabia.

Meeke, 41, and Dutch navigator Wouter Rosegaar were leading the lightweight class before the trouble hit just after the fifth waypoint.

The spare tyre caught fire and burnt the electronics in his Zypher T3 buggy.

The duo will get a tow back to the bivouac and will restart the event on Monday.

Meeke, a five-time winner in the World Rally Championship, won the Prologue stage on Saturday to determine the running order for the rally.

Starting first on the road for the 277km stage, Meeke built up a steady advantage of nearly four minutes over Spain's Cristina Gutiérrez Herrero before the fire struck midway through the run.

Debutant Mansour Al Helei and Bangor navigator Michael Orr also encountered problems on the first stage in the lightweight class and stopped just before Meeke at the fifth waypoint.