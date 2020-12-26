Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Eunan McGlinchey won the British Junior Supersport title in 2018

Northern Ireland racer Eunan McGlinchey will ride for Gearlink Kawasaki in the 2021 British Supersport Championship.

The Aghadowey rider returns to the BSB paddock after a year competing in the World Supersport 300 Championship.

McGlinchey has left Team 109 Kawasaki after three seasons to team up with the experienced Supersport outfit and will be partnered by Ben Currie.

The 22-year-old won the British Junior Supersport Championship in 2018, before competing in the Superstock 600 series.

He finished fourth in that championship in 2019, 16 points behind champion Korie McGreevy.

"We have managed to sign the young and very talented Eunan which we are super-excited about and can't wait to start working with him," said Gearlink Kawasaki team owner Michael De Bidaph.

"We have a strong history with supporting young up and coming riders from Northern Ireland so we are pleased to continue that tradition and hopefully we can help springboard Eunan further in his career."

Meanwhile British Superbike organisers have revealed a revamped schedule for the 2021 season, with one Superbike race to be scheduled for the second day of each meeting and two for the second.

The end-of-season Showdown will be revamped to include eight riders for the final three rounds of the 11-round series.