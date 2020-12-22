Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

David Allingham has previously raced in the British Superbike Championship

Northern Ireland's David Allingham will race in the British Superstock 1000 championship in 2021 with Astro-JJR BMW.

Allingham, 25, has previously competed in the British Superbike Championship and British Supersport Championship.

The Eglinton rider will join New Zealand's Shane Richardson at the team.

Astro-JJR will also field a junior team in the series for Donegal racer Caolan Irwin.

"I am very happy to be joining Astro-JJR and I believe as a team we can achieve great things in 2021," said Allingham.

"I can't wait to enjoy some quality time off with my family and start fresh in the new year onboard the BMW S 1000 RR."