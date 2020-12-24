Kris Meeke won five WRC rallies in his career

With vast desert, dominating sand dunes and rocky terrain for hundreds of miles, the Dakar Rally presents a challenge that few events in the world can offer.

After the sun set on his World Rally Championship career, Kris Meeke is set to take part in his maiden Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia from 3-15 January.

The Northern Irishman, who won five WRC rallies, is no stranger to adventure. He previously tasted the off-road Baja 1000 solo on a motorbike and often ventures into the Pyrenees mountains to ski, snowboard or ride his mountain bike in his spare time.

After growing up in a motorsport-mad family, the 41-year-old admits the appeal of the famous event "has always been there".

"The Dakar was always on TV in the evenings after Christmas, so I have always been into off road and endurance racing," Meeke said.

"I enjoy the mental and physical challenge of endurance racing. It was always going to be on the radar once the rallying dried up.

"2020 has been a difficult year for everybody so trying to get everything together has been a challenge, but thankfully we will be on the start line."

A world rally a day

In preparation for his Dakar debut, Meeke visited the event as a spectator last year as former WRC champion Carlos Sainz claimed his third victory.

"It allowed me to soak up the atmosphere and it fascinated me even more," he added.

In the WRC, drivers follow a navigator's pacenotes to a pre-determined route and rallies are around 1,000km long over four days of competition.

However, the Dakar is a completely different beast. It lasts 13 days, 12 of which are competitive with a rest day in the middle. Competitors race for 500 or 600km a day, with a further 200 or 300km of liaison sections between stages. It's like doing a WRC round a day.

The Dakar Rally takes place across a vast desert landscape

Instead of the accurate pacenotes in rallying, the Dakar uses GPS points across vast desert landscapes, with drivers using their instinct to avoid an accident on the massive dunes.

"The only thing I carry to Dakar from rallying is the car control that I have learnt over the years. The speed from the WRC is far too much, and there is a larger focus on navigation," said Meeke.

"In Dakar, the navigator has to have a real sense of direction and it is a real team effort to find the GPS points in the middle of a desert.

"I'm used to listening to pacenotes and putting my trust in them 110%, but here it is more or less a direction and you have to use your eyes and instinct. It is a different method."

After visiting Dakar, Meeke tested the PH Sport prepared Zypher T3 buggy in Dubai for three days in February to get a taste of the terrain. He returned in November to test with navigator Wouter Rosegaar for the first time.

"For me it is about learning how to drive in the desert and how to drive the dunes. I've only scratched the surface but it is a fascinating environment to drive," said the Dungannon native.

"It's so serene. It's almost like being off-piste when skiing for hundreds of kilometres. You just surf through the dunes but it has its challenges.

"As the sun goes up in the middle of the day you lose the shadow line on the dunes, so you lose perspective of depth.

"I enjoy using my instinct. It's using every split second to know where to go. It's easy to fall off a broken dune with a five-metre drop without even seeing it.

"It's a discipline which requires a lot of experience. I'm humble going there and it will be challenging, but that is why I am doing it and putting myself up against it."

One of the toughest challenges

Dutch navigator Rosegaar has 14 Dakar rallies under his belt and was recommended to Meeke when the Northern Irishman was first looking at the event.

"He has a hell of a lot of experience. I spent time in Dubai working with him and I am really happy that we managed to team up," said Meeke.

"He's a nice guy and I'm sure once we spend two weeks in a car together we will know each other a lot better."

Meeke - whose two WRC victories in 2016 came with PH Sport - admits he sees no reason he won't enjoy the Dakar experience but he must respect the event.

Meeke won two WRC rounds with PH Sport and Citroen in 2016

"You can't go to your first Dakar with any ambitions aside from trying to get to the finish," he added.

"The Dakar can bite you at any moment and it is a long two-week race. It's like the Tour de France when nothing is decided on one day or one stage.

"It's one of the toughest challenges there is. Normally you get to do a few warm-up events to learn the navigation and learn the driving - and that was the plan this year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's not often you arrive at your first cross country event and it is the biggest one of them all, but circumstances this year mean it is what it is.

"I've zero expectations other than being there every day and staying out of trouble."